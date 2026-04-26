Rams Drafting Ty Simpson Doesn’t Completely Close Door For Jimmy Garoppolo Return

Rams HC Sean McVay was asked whether the selection of first-round QB Ty Simpson rules out a return from veteran QB Jimmy Garoppolo.

McVay said he wouldn’t close the door completely but admitted the realities of the situation.

“I wouldn’t say that,” McVay said via Pro Football Talk. “I don’t want to say completely closed, but I would say this. You guys know how much I appreciate Jimmy and what he could really do. I always viewed him as a starting-caliber quarterback. I wouldn’t say he’d ever close it, but by being able to do what we did last night, it probably lessens the level of urgency for that position. I certainly would never say never in anything like that.”

Reports have indicated Garoppolo is considering retirement. He remains unsigned despite significant buzz going into March that he might be able to land a bridge starting gig with the Cardinals or Dolphins, or return to the Rams as the backup.

A deal with the Cardinals fell through and Garoppolo’s market has been quiet since.

Garoppolo, 34, is a former second-round pick of the Patriots back in 2014. The Patriots traded him to the 49ers in 2017 at the trade deadline in return for a 2018 second-round pick.

Garoppolo was in line to be an unrestricted free agent when the 49ers signed him to a five-year, $137.5 million contract during the 2018 offseason.

He was set to make a base salary of $24.2 million in 2022 when he agreed to a pay cut in exchange for a no-tag clause. Garoppolo signed a three-year, $72.8 million deal with the Raiders but wound up being cut by the team.

Garoppolo joined the Rams in 2024 and was suspended for violating the performance-enhancing substance policy, serving a two-game suspension. Los Angeles re-signed him to a one-year extension last offseason.

In 2024, Garoppolo appeared in one game for the Rams and completed 65.9 percent of his pass attempts for 334 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception.

We’ll have more on Garoppolo and the Rams as the news is available.