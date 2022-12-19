Rams Elevate Two For Monday Night Football

The Los Angeles Rams announced Monday that they’ve elevated DE Earnest Brown and DE T.J. Carter to their active roster.

LA Rams Transactions:

• Activated, from Practice Squad DE Earnest Brown IV, DE T.J. Carter — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) December 19, 2022

Carter, 24, originally signed on with the Cardinals as an undrafted free agent out of Kentucky back in April of 2020. He lasted a few months in Arizona before getting cut and signing with the Saints. However, he was among New Orleans’ final roster cuts coming out of training camp.

Carter signed with the Steelers in April of 2021 but was again waived at the end of the preseason. He later caught on with the Rams and has been on and off of their roster ever since.

In 2022, Carter has appeared in one game for the Rams, but has yet to record a statistic.

During his college career, Carter appeared in 50 games and recorded 71 tackles, 12 tackles for a loss, six sacks, and five pass defenses.