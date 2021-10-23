Rams Elevating TE Kendall Blanton

Per Gary Klein, the Los Angeles Rams announced that they are activating TE Kendall Blanton this week, as the team needs a replacement for injured TE Johnny Mundt.

Blanton, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Missouri back in 2019. He later signed a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Rams, but was waived at the start of the season.

Blanton was later added to the Rams’ practice squad and has been on and off of the unit ever since.

In 2019, Blanton was active for one game but did not record a statistic.