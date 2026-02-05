Rams GM Seeking ‘Win-Win’ On Looming Extension For Puka Nacua

One of the top orders of business for the Rams this offseason is working out an extension for WR Puka Nacua, who is entering the final year of his rookie contract in 2026.

It seems pretty clear that the extension, whenever it comes, will make Nacua the league’s highest-paid wide receiver given the former fifth-round pick’s prolific and historic pace to start his career. Nacua is the all-time NFL leader in receiving yards per game with 95.3.

Rams GM Les Snead, speaking this week ahead of the Super Bowl which his team expected to be playing in before falling short against the Seahawks in the NFC championship, seemed willing to concede that fact when talking about a deal for Nacua.

“He’s evolved into one of the best,” Snead said via Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times. “It seems like, OK, that’s a pretty simple contract because it’s pretty self-explanatory where you fall in the ecosystem and the hierarchy.” However, Snead said there were other variables he has to think about “that make it more complex than it would seem on the surface level.” He added his goal is “to come up with a win-win solution” in a long-term deal for Nacua.

Nacua, 24, was a fifth-round pick of the Rams in the 2023 NFL Draft out of BYU. He just finished the third year of a four-year, $4.1 million contract through 2026 and made a base salary of $1.03 million in 2025. In 2025, Nacua appeared in 16 games for the Rams and caught 129 passes on 166 targets for 1,715 yards and 10 touchdowns. He has also rushed for 105 yards and another touchdown. We’ll have more on Nacua as the news is available.