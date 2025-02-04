Rams Hiring Drew Wilkins As Defensive Pass Rush Coordinator

According to Ian Rapoport, the Rams are hiring former Patriots OLBs coach Drew Wilkins as their new defensive pass rush coordinator.

Wilkins began his coaching career as a student assistant at the University of Maryland from 2006-2010. He spent the next two years as a football video operations intern with the Ravens, earning a promotion to their full-time job in 2012.

Wilkins joined Baltimore’s coaching staff in 2013 as a defensive assistant and was eventually promoted to assistant DL coach in 2017. From there, he became outside linebackers coach in 2018.

The Giants signed him as OLBs coach in 2022 and held the same role with the Patriots last season.