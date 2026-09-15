Rams Hopeful Aaron Donald Debuts Week 2 Against Giants

According to ESPN’s Ian Rapoport, the Rams are hopeful that DT Aaron Donald will be able to make his debut in Week 2 against the Giants.

He notes it’s not a given yet as Donald is still ramping back up and getting into football shape. If he plays, it would be logical for him to be on a snap count.

Still, there are a lot of reasons for optimism. Los Angeles is at home instead of flying all the way to Australia, and they could use a jolt to their defense after losing DE Myles Garrett to injured reserve.

Donald, 35, is a former first-round pick of the Rams back in 2014 out of Pittsburgh. He was in the final year of his four-year, $10.136 million rookie contract when the Rams exercised their fifth-year team option for the 2018 season, which cost them around $6.892 million.

Los Angeles signed Donald to a record six-year, $135 million extension back in August of 2019, which included a $40 million signing bonus and $86,892,000 guaranteed.

Donald had three years remaining on his deal with base salaries of $9.25 million, $14 million, and $14 million when he agreed to a $40 million raise with the Rams following the 2021 season.

For his career, Donald appeared in 154 games and recorded 543 tackles, 111 sacks, 24 forced fumbles, seven recoveries, and 21 pass defenses over the course of 10 seasons.

Donald was an 8-time All-Pro selection, a 10-time Pro Bowler, a Super Bowl Champion, and won three Defensive Player of the Year awards.

We’ll have more on Donald as the news becomes available.