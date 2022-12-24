Rams Make Four Moves For Week 16

The Los Angeles Rams officially made four roster moves on Saturday for their Week 16 game.

The full list includes:

Rams signed DE Earnest Brown to their active roster.

to their active roster. Rams placed LB Jake Gervase on injured reserve.

on injured reserve. Rams elevated DB T.J. Carter and DE Brayden Thomas to their active roster.

Gervase, 27, signed on with the Rams as an undrafted free agent out of Iowa back in 2019. He was among Los Angeles’ final roster cuts coming out of the preseason and signed with their practice squad once passing through waivers unclaimed.

Gervase has spent the past few years on and off of the Rams’ roster. Los Angeles waived him during roster cuts but he returned to the Rams soon after.

In 2022, Gervase appeared in 14 games for the Rams and recorded five tackles.