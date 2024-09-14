Rams Making Four Roster Moved Ahead Of Week 2

According to Sarah Barshop, the Rams are making four roster moves prior to their Week 2 matchup with the Cardinals.

Los Angeles waived DB Russ Yeast and signed DB Cam Lampkin to the active roster. They also elevated OL Justin Dedich and TE Nikola Kalinic from the practice squad.

Kalinic, 27, is a former second-round pick by the CFL’s Hamilton Tiger-Cats in 2019.

The Colts signed Kalinic to a futures deal and he spent the season in between the practice squad and active roster before ultimately being waived and signed by the Rams.

During his two-year career, Kalinic appeared in 30 games for the Tiger-Cats and recorded 23 receptions for 192 yards (8.3 YPC) and two touchdowns.

In 2022, Kalinic appeared in seven games for the Colts and started two games. He returned one kick for 15 yards.