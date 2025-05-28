Rams Not ‘Banging Down The Door’ To Trade For Jalen Ramsey?

Per Peter Schrager, Dolphins CB Jalen Ramsey will likely be traded, but doesn’t believe the Rams are willing to pay the money for Ramsey.



ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler appeared on SportsCenter and gave an update on the situation, where he mentioned the biggest issue with a trade right now is the finances, as nobody wants to take on the money to facilitate a deal. Fowler also brought up the Rams’ interest, but said nothing is concrete.

“The Dolphins haven’t shown a willingness to pay a lot of that money, and neither do [other] teams,” Fowler said. “The LA Rams have been previously involved here, they won a Super Bowl with Ramsey, they’re very familiar with the player. Nothing hard and fast, though, as far as a deal.”

NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe mentioned he’s spoken with a few people on the situation and was told “nothing was imminent,” but to keep an eye on June 1st as a key deadline so the Dolphins can better handle the resulting dead cap.

Five teams were linked to Ramsey last month, but he remained with the Dolphins through the draft. Schrager noted that teams are likely concerned about paying Ramsey in the range of $16-17 million for the 2025 season.

Ramsey, 30, is a former first-round pick of the Jaguars back in 2016. He signed a four-year, $23.35 million contract and was set to make a base salary of $3.63 million in 2019.

The Jaguars picked up Ramsey’s fifth-year option that cost them around $13 million for the 2020 season before trading him to the Rams for two first-round picks and a fourth-round selection.

He signed a five-year, $105 million extension before the start of the 2020 season, before he was traded to the Dolphins, later signing a three-year, $72.3 million deal with the team in 2024.

In 2024, Ramsey appeared in and started all 17 games for the Dolphins and recorded 60 tackles, two interceptions, one sack, and defended 11 passes.

We will have more on Ramsey as the news becomes available.