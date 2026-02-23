Rams Officially Hired Eight Coaches, Including Robert Woods, Moved On From Aubrey Pleasant

The Los Angeles Rams announced they have finalized their coaching staff for the 2026 season under HC Sean McVay.

The following is a list of the new hires on the Rams’ staff for the upcoming season.

Assistant HC Kliff Kingsbury Assistant OL coach Brian Allen Assistant WRs coach Robert Woods Defensive assistant Robert Wright Assistant DBs coach Michael Hunter Senior offensive assistant Brian Johnson ST coordinator Bubba Ventrone Assistant ST coach Kyle Hoke

Additionally, the Rams made the following promotions:

Pass game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase to OC Offensive assistant Rob Calabrese to WRs coach Senior defensive assistant Jimmy Lake to defensive pass game coordinator/DBs coach

It’s worth noting former assistant HC/defensive pass game coordinator Aubrey Pleasant is no longer listed. He had interviews for multiple DC openings this offseason but didn’t end up landing any.

Kingsbury, 46, was hired as the Texas Tech head coach back in 2013 and spent six years in the position before he was fired. USC hired him as their offensive coordinator, but he resigned from the job after just a month, after receiving interest from the NFL. The Cardinals subsequently hired him.

After four seasons in Arizona, Kingsbury was let go and returned to USC as the quarterback coach. In 2024, the Commanders hired him as their offensive coordinator. Washington parted ways with Kingsbury on Tuesday.

During his six seasons at Texas Tech, Kingsbury led them to a record of 35-40 (46.7 percent), which included three bowl game appearances.

For his NFL head coaching career, Kingsbury led the Cardinals to an overall record of 26-33-1 in four seasons with one playoff appearance.