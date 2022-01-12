Rams Officially Sign S Eric Weddle To PS & Place S Jordan Fuller On IR, Among Other Moves

The Los Angeles Rams announced that they have officially signed S Eric Weddle to their practice squad and placed S Jordan Fuller on the injured reserve.

Los Angeles also signed defensive backs Blake Countess and Sharrod Neasman to the practice squad and promoted DB Jake Gervase to the active roster.

LA Rams Transactions:

• Signed to practice squad DB Eric Weddle, DB Blake Countess, DB Sharrod Neasman

• Free Agent Signing DB Jake Gervase

• Reserve/Injured DB Jordan Fuller — xz – Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) January 12, 2022

Weddle, 37, is a former second-round pick of the Chargers back in 2007. He played nine seasons for the Chargers before signing a four-year, $26 million contract that included $13 million guaranteed with the Ravens for the 2016 season.

Weddle was entering the final year of his contract when the Ravens released him. He later signed on with the Rams before announcing his retirement.

For his career, Weddle played 13 seasons for the Chargers, Ravens and Rams, finishing with 1,154 tackles, 9.5 sacks, 29 interceptions, eight forced fumbles, five recoveries, five defensive touchdowns and 100 pass defenses. He also made six Pro Bowls and was twice named first-team All-Pro.

Fuller, 23, was drafted by the Rams in the sixth round out of Ohio State back in April. He signed a four-year, $3.465 million deal with the Rams that included a $170,708 signing bonus.

He landed on the injured reserve earlier this season back in October and was activated a month later.

In 2021, Fuller appeared in 16 games and recorded 113 tackles, one tackle for loss, one interception, and five pass defenses.