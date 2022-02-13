Rams OLB Von Miller Expected To Explore Free Agency

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that Rams OLB Von Miller is expected to “fully explore” free agency this offseason.

Garafolo mentions that Miller has enjoyed his time in Los Angeles and the feeling is mutual from the Rams, so a return is possible. However, Miller plans to test the market and believes he has a lot of good football left in him.

Miller, 32, is a former first-round pick of the Broncos back in 2011. After playing out his rookie deal, Denver picked up his fifth-year option and later used their franchise tag on Miller.

The Broncos signed Miller to a six-year, $114 million extension in 2016 with $70 million guaranteed. He made $18 million in 2020 with $6 million fully guaranteed and count $25.625 million against the cap.

Denver officially picked up Miller’s option last year and again in 2021 at a figure of $18 million. However, the Broncos traded Miller to the Rams at the deadline for second and third-round picks while also eating most of his remaining salary.

In 2021, Miller appeared in 15 games for the Rams and Broncos, recording 50 tackles, 9.5 sacks, a forced fumble and a pass deflection.

