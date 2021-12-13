Rams Place CB Jalen Ramsey & TE Tyler Higbee On COVID-19 List, Among 7 Other Moves

The Los Angeles Rams announced they have placed CB Jalen Ramsey and TE Tyler Higbee on the COVID-19 list.

LA Rams transactions:

• Reserve/COVID-19 CB Jalen Ramsey, TE Tyler Higbee

• Activated from Reserve/Injured LB Justin Hollins — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) December 13, 2021

This will knock them out from Monday night’s huge divisional contest against the Arizona Cardinals.

Los Angeles also announced seven other transactions:

Activated OLB Justin Hollins from injured reserve Elevated CB Grant Haley from practice squad Elevated RB Javian Hawkins Elevated CB Kareem Orr Elevated TE Jared Pinkney Elevated WR Brandon Powell Activated G Jeremiah Kolone from the practice squad

Ramsey, 27, is a former first-round pick of the Jaguars back in 2016. He signed a four-year, $23.35 million contract and is set to make a base salary of $3.63 million in 2019.

The Jaguars picked up Ramsey’s fifth-year option that will cost them around $13 million for the 2020 season before trading him to the Rams for two first-round picks and a fourth-round selection.

He signed a five-year, $105 million extension before the start of the 2020 season.

In 2021, Ramsey has appeared in 12 games for the Rams and recorded 59 total tackles, one forced fumble, one recovery, three interceptions and 11 pass deflections.