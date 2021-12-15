Rams Place Three More Players On COVID-19 List

The Los Angeles Rams announced on Wednesday they have placed three more players on the COVID-19 list.

LA Rams transactions:

• Placed LB Justin Hollins, TE Johnny Mundt, TE Jared Pinkney on Reserve/COVID-19 list — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) December 15, 2021

The full list includes:

OLB Justin Hollins TE Johnny Mundt TE Jared Pinkney

Hollins, 25, was selected with the No. 156 overall pick in the fifth round by the Broncos back in 2018. He signed a four-year, $2,825,725 rookie contract that includes a $305,725 signing bonus.

The Broncos waived Hollins in 2020 and he was later claimed by Los Angeles.

In 2021, Hollins has appeared in four games for the Rams, accruing 14 total tackles, one tackle for loss, two sacks and one forced fumble.