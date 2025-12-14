Rams Plan To Extend Puka Nacua, Potentially Resetting WR Market

According to Ian Rapoport, the Rams plan to lock WR Puka Nacua up to a major contract this coming offseason, the first year he’s eligible for a long-term deal.

Rapoport adds Nacua is expected to come close to, if not exceed, the market-setting deal the Bengals gave WR Ja’Marr Chase this past year at $40.25 million per year.

He calls extending Nacua the top priority for the Rams in 2026. The third-year wideout leads the NFL in receptions and is the current all-time leader in receiving yards per game at 91.6.

Nacua, 24, was a fifth-round pick of the Rams in the 2023 NFL Draft out of BYU.

He is in the third year of a four-year, $4.1 million contract through 2026 and made a base salary of $1.03 million in 2025.

In 2025, Nacua has appeared in 12 games for the Rams and caught 93 passes on 118 targets for 1,186 yards and six touchdowns. He has also rushed for 73 yards and another touchdown.

We’ll have more on Nacua as the news is available.