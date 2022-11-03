Rams RB Cam Akers Returning To Practice

According to Josina Anderson, Rams RB Cam Akers will return to practice today as he and the team continue to have conversations to clarify his usage.

Both sides had more limited options after the trade deadline passed and the Rams didn’t get any offers they felt were fair for Akers. The next step has been trying to work things out to see if they can move forward together or if the Rams needed to cut Akers.

Akers has been away from the team while this situation has played out and has not played or practiced for the past two weeks. There are reportedly “philosophical and football differences“ between Akers and HC Sean McVay right now

Akers is in just his third season as a former second-round pick and was an ascending player before tearing his Achilles last summer. That injury has been a career-killer for running backs historically, but Akers returned from the injury in just five months to play last season.

He had some struggles, though, including two fumbles against the Buccaneers in the divisional round of the playoffs that Rapoport cites as the origin of when the relationship between the two sides started to go south. Akers’ playing time and performance have been spotty in 2022.

Akers’ athleticism testing numbers are supposedly even better than they were before the Achilles injury, and things have been cordial between Akers and McVay with no locker room issues.

Akers, 23, was a second-round pick of the Rams last year. He’s in the third year of his four-year, $6,173,035 contract that included a $2,049,480 signing bonus.

In 2022, Akers has appeared in five games for the Rams and rushed for 151 yards on 51 carries (3 YPC) to go along with two receptions for 18 yards and one touchdown.

We’ll have more on Akers as the news is available.