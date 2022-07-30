Rams RB Xavier Jones Reverts To Injured Reserve

Rams RB Xavier Jones officially reverted to injured reserve after passing through waivers unclaimed on Saturday.
Jones, 24, wound up going undrafted out of SMU back in 2020. He later signed a rookie contract with the Rams.
Los Angeles opted to waive Jones with an injury designation on Friday.
In 2020, Jones appeared in 13 games for the Rams on special teams.
