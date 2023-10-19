Rams Re-Sign CB Shaun Jolly To PS, Promote DT Cory Durden

The Los Angeles Rams announced they have promoted DT Cory Durden to the active roster and signed CB Shaun Jolly to the practice squad.

Jolly was with the Rams in camp before getting hurt.

Jolly, 24, was a three-year starter at Appalachian State and earned first-team all-conference honors in 2019.

He signed with the Browns as an undrafted free agent following the 2022 NFL Draft but was waived coming out of the preseason and re-signed to the practice squad.

The Rams signed Jolly off the Browns’ practice squad to their active roster later in the season. He was waived with an injury designation coming out of the preseason and later reverted to their injured reserve list before being cut with a settlement.

In 2022, Jolly appeared in two games for the Rams but did not record a statistic.