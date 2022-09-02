Rams Re-Sign DB Jake Gervase

The Los Angeles Rams announced Friday that they’ve re-signed DB Jake Gervase.

LA Rams Transactions:

• Free Agent Signing DB Jake Gervase — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) September 2, 2022

Gervase, 26, signed on with the Rams as an undrafted free agent out of Iowa back in 2019. He was among Los Angeles’ final roster cuts coming out of the preseason and signed with their practice squad once passing through waivers unclaimed.

Gervase has spent the past few years on and off of the Rams’ roster. Los Angeles waived him during roster cuts.

In 2021, Gervase appeared in two games for the Rams and recorded two tackles.