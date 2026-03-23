Rams Re-Sign DL Larrell Murchison

The Los Angeles Rams announced they have re-signed DL Larrell Murchison.
Welcome back, Murch! 🐏🏠 pic.twitter.com/zV1plRLIJ0
— Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) March 23, 2026
Murchison, 28, was drafted by the Titans in the fifth round out of N.C. State in 2020. He signed a four-year, $3,572,241 million which included a signing bonus of $277,741.
Murchison signed a multi-year deal with the Titans before being waived last year. The Rams later claimed him off waivers and he finished out the season in Los Angeles. He re-signed with LA in 2023.
In 2025, Murchison appeared in 16 games for the Rams while recording eight tackles and two sacks.
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