Rams Re-Sign DL Larrell Murchison

The Los Angeles Rams announced they have re-signed DL Larrell Murchison.

Murchison, 28, was drafted by the Titans in the fifth round out of N.C. State in 2020. He signed a four-year, $3,572,241 million which included a signing bonus of $277,741.

Murchison signed a multi-year deal with the Titans before being waived last year. The Rams later claimed him off waivers and he finished out the season in Los Angeles. He re-signed with LA in 2023.

In 2025, Murchison appeared in 16 games for the Rams while recording eight tackles and two sacks.