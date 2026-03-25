Rams Re-Sign RB Ronnie Rivers

The Los Angeles Rams announced they re-signed RB Ronnie Rivers to a contract extension on Wednesday.

Running it back at the Rams House! 🏃‍♂️💨 @lilronnie_20 pic.twitter.com/M3Rf06YuRv — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) March 25, 2026

Rivers, 27, is the son of former NFL RB Ron Rivers. He originally signed on with the Cardinals as an undrafted free agent in 2022. He was cut in training camp as a rookie and caught on with the Seahawks, but was among their final roster cuts.

Rivers signed on with the Rams’ practice squad in 2022 and has bounced on and off the active roster ever since.

In 2025, Rivers appeared in 11 games for the Rams and recorded nine rushing attempts for 45 yards (5.1 YPC).