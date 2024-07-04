Rams Re-Sign S John Johnson

The Los Angeles Rams announced they re-signed S John Johnson to a contract on Thursday.

Johnson, 28, is a former third-round pick by the Rams out of Boston College in the 2017 NFL Draft. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.25 million rookie contract with the Rams before entering free agency.

The Browns signed Johnson to a three-year $33.75 million deal during the 2021 offseason. He was designated a June 1 release in 2023 and he returned to Los Angeles.

In 2023, Johnson appeared in all 17 games for the Rams and recorded 42 tackles, two interceptions, and six pass defenses.