Rams Released 11 Players

The Rams announced that they are releasing 11 players on Sunday ahead of Tuesday’s deadline.

LA Rams Roster Moves:

• Waived, No Recall: TE McCallan Castles, S Malik Dixon-Williams, OL Ben Dooley, DT Decarius Hawthorne, G John Leglue, C Mike McAllister, OLB Josh Pearcy, DL Da'Jon Terry, OT Trey Wedig, QB Dresser Winn

• Terminated, Vested Veteran, all contracts ILB Tony… — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) August 24, 2025

Castles, 25, played six seasons in college at Cal, UC-Davis, and Tennessee. He signed with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent following the 2024 NFL Draft.

However, the Eagles waived him with an injury designation. He later caught on with the Chargers before having a brief stint with the Rams.

In his collegiate career, Castles appeared in 46 games for Cal, UC Davis, and Tennessee, where he caught 92 passes for 1,226 yards (13.3 YPC) and 14 touchdowns.