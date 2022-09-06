Rams Reworking Contract Of TE Tyler Higbee

According to Field Yates, the Rams have converted $4.75 million of TE Tyler Higbee‘s base salary into a signing bonus and added three void years, in order to create $3.8 million in cap space.

Higbee, 29, was drafted by the Rams in the fourth round out of Western Kentucky in 2016. He signed a four-year $2.92 million rookie contract, including a $580,860 signing bonus.

He was entering the final year of his deal when he signed a four-year, $29 million extension with the Rams. He was slated to make base salaries of $6.25 million in 2022 and 2023.

In 2021, Higbee has appeared in 15 games for the Rams and caught 61 passes for 560 yards receiving and five touchdowns.