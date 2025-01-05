Rams Rookie RB Blake Corum Suffers Season-Ending Fractured Forearm

Rams HC Sean McVay announced after Sunday’s loss to the Seahawks that rookie RB Blake Corum has a fractured forearm and will miss the playoffs as a result.

You can expect the Rams to place him on injured reserve in the coming days.

Corum, 24, was a two-year starter at Michigan and earned first-team All-American and first-team All-Big Ten honors, along with being Big Ten Running Back of the Year for the last two years. He was also Unanimous All-American in 2022 and third-team All-Big Ten in 2021.

The Rams used the No. 83 overall pick in the third round on Corum. He agreed to a four-year, $5,763,762 contract that included $1,011,828 fully guaranteed.

During his four-year college career, Corum appeared in 45 games and recorded 675 receptions for 3,737 yards (5.5 YPC) and 58 touchdowns, to go along with 56 receptions for 411 yards (7.3 YPC) and three touchdowns.