Rams Sign 12 Players To Futures Deals

The Los Angeles Rams announced Tuesday that they’ve signed 12 players to futures contracts for the 2022 season.

The full list includes:

Markway, 24, originally signed on with the Giants as an undrafted free agent out of South Carolina back in April of last year but was waived a few months later.

The Steelers signed him to their training camp roster in August but was among their final roster cuts. The Browns signed him to their practice squad in September and eventually promoted him to the active roster in January.

The Browns waived him a few weeks after the draft and he eventually signed on with the Rams. Cleveland then claimed him off waivers from the Rams in August, but released him before the season began.

The Rams re-signed Markway to their practice squad and he was on and off of their roster all season.

During his three-year college career, Markway recorded 37 receptions for 459 yards receiving (12.4 YPC) and three touchdowns.