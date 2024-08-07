Rams Sign C Alec Lindstrom

Per the wire, the Rams signed C Alec Lindstrom on Wednesday.

Lindstrom, 26, went undrafted out of Boston College in 2022 before catching on with the Cowboys.

He did not make the final roster and ended up on the practice squad. Lindstrom later signed a futures deal with Dallas but was waived in August of 2023.

Lindstrom signed with the Memphis Showboats of the UFL in January of 2024 but his contract was recently terminated by the team and he quickly signed with the Rams.

He is the younger brother of Falcons OL Chris Lindstrom.

Lindstrom is yet to appear in an NFL game.