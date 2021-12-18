Rams Sign Five To Practice Squad

The Los Angeles Rams announced they signed OL Austin Reiter, DB Delrick Abrams, OL Adrian Ealy, OL Drake Jackson, and TE Kyle Markway to their practice squad.

Reiter, 29, is a former seventh-round pick of Washington back in 2015. He spent just over a year in Washington before he was waived at the start of the 2016 season and later signed to the Browns’ active roster.

Reiter returned to the Browns on an exclusive rights contract but was cut loose soon after. The Chiefs quickly claimed him off waivers and eventually signed him to a two-year, $5.5 million extension in 2018.

Reiter was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent this offseason and eventually caught on with the Saints on their practice squad.

The Dolphins signed him off New Orleans’ practice squad in October, but released him earlier this week.

In 2021, Reiter has appeared in seven games for the Saints and Dolphins, making five starts at center.

