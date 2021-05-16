Rams Sign Four Draft Picks

The Los Angeles Rams officially signed fifth-round DE Earnest Brown, seventh-round RB Jake Funk, seventh-round WR Ben Skowronek, and seventh-round EDGE Chris Garrett to contracts.
The Rams have now signed five of their nine draft picks including:
|Round
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|2
|TuTu Atwell
|WR
|Signed
|3
|Ernest Jones
|LB
|4
|Bobby Brown
|DT
|4
|Robert Rochell
|DB
|4
|Jacob Harris
|WR
|5
|Earnest Brown
|DE
|Signed
|7
|Jake Funk
|RB
|Signed
|7
|Ben Skowronek
|WR
|Signed
|7
|Chris Garrett
|EDGE
|Signed
Funk, 23, was a one-year starter at Maryland and Third Team All-Big Ten in 2020.
Funk is expected to sign a four-year, $3,588,227 contract that includes a $108,227 signing bonus.
In his five seasons with Maryland, Funk had 135 carries for 968 yards (7.2 YPC) and 10 touchdowns. He also had 23 catches for 134 yards (5.3 YPR) and three touchdowns.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!