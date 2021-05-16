Rams Sign Four Draft Picks

The Los Angeles Rams officially signed fifth-round DE Earnest Brown, seventh-round RB Jake Funk, seventh-round WR Ben Skowronek, and seventh-round EDGE Chris Garrett to contracts.

The Rams have now signed five of their nine draft picks including:

Round Player Pos. Note 2 TuTu Atwell WR Signed 3 Ernest Jones LB 4 Bobby Brown DT 4 Robert Rochell DB 4 Jacob Harris WR 5 Earnest Brown DE Signed 7 Jake Funk RB Signed 7 Ben Skowronek WR Signed 7 Chris Garrett EDGE Signed

Funk, 23, was a one-year starter at Maryland and Third Team All-Big Ten in 2020.

Funk is expected to sign a four-year, $3,588,227 contract that includes a $108,227 signing bonus.

In his five seasons with Maryland, Funk had 135 carries for 968 yards (7.2 YPC) and 10 touchdowns. He also had 23 catches for 134 yards (5.3 YPR) and three touchdowns.