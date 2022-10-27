Rams Sign G Jeremiah Kolone To Practice Squad

The Los Angeles Rams officially signed G Jeremiah Kolone to their practice squad on Thursday.

Here’s the Rams updated practice squad:

OT A.J. Arcuri OT Chandler Brewer DE Earnest Brown TE Roger Carter Jr DB T.J. Carter DT Elijah Garcia TE Jared Pinkney DE Brayden Thomas WR Austin Trammell WR Jacob Harris OT Max Pircher (International) RB Ronnie Rivers DE Zach VanValkenburg LB Keir Thomas G Jeremiah Kolone

Kolone, 28, wound up signing on with the Rams as an undrafted free agent out of San Jose State back in 2018.

He agreed to a three-year, $1.71 million contract, but was waived coming out of the preseason.

The Rams re-signed Kolone to their practice squad a few days later, but he lasted just a few weeks on their taxi squad before they decided to part ways.

He has since bounced on and off the Rams’ active roster.

In 2022, Kolone appeared in five games for the Rams and made two starts at guard.