Rams Sign LS Kyle Nelson To Practice Squad

The Los Angeles Rams officially signed LS Kyle Nelson to their practice squad, per the NFL Transactions wire.

Los Angeles’ practice squad now includes:

OT A.J. Arcuri OT Chandler Brewer DE Earnest Brown TE Roger Carter Jr DB T.J. Carter DT Elijah Garcia TE Jared Pinkney DE Brayden Thomas WR Austin Trammell WR Jacob Harris OT Max Pircher (International) RB Ronnie Rivers DE Zach VanValkenburg LB Keir Thomas

Nelson, 36, originally signed on with the Saints as an undrafted free agent out of New Mexico State back in 2011. He’s played for a number of teams over the years including the Chiefs, 49ers, Eagles, Chargers, Seahawks and Commanders.

San Francisco signed Nelson to a four-year, $3.48 million contract back in 2015 but was cut loose in September of 2020. From there, he signed with the Cardinals’ practice squad in November of last year and caught on with the Colts’ practice squad at the end of last season.

In 2021, Nelson appeared in one game for the Colts.