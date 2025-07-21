Rams Sign QB Dresser Winn

The Los Angeles Rams announced Monday that they’ve signed UFL QB Dresser Winn to a contract.

LA Rams Transactions:

· Free Agent Signing QB Dresser Winn pic.twitter.com/rinnwcgmmm — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) July 21, 2025

Winn, 26, wound up going undrafted out of UT-Martin back in 2023. He later signed a rookie contract with the Rams.

However, Los Angeles waived Winn coming out of the preseason, and he remained on the practice squad all year before re-signing a futures deal after the season. He was let go after camp again last year.

Winn caught on with the Memphis Showboats of the UFL in March 2025 and spent the season there.

In 2025, Winn made four starts for the Showboats in the UFL and completed 58 percent of passes for 834 yards, three touchdowns and four interceptions. He also rushed for 52 yards and a touchdown.