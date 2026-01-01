Rams Sign S Quentin Lake To Three-Year Extension

The Los Angeles Rams announced they signed S Quentin Lake to a contract extension.

According to Jeremy Fowler, Lake and the Rams reached an agreement on a three-year, $42 million extension, including $25.7 million guaranteed.

The extension is seemingly a vote of confidence in Lake, who has been on injured reserve after suffering a dislocated elbow in Week 11.

Lake, 26, is a former sixth-round pick by the Rams in the 2022 NFL Draft out of UCLA. He signed a four-year, $3.8 million rookie contract and is set to earn a base salary of $3,406,000 in 2025.

In 2025, Lake appeared in 10 games for the Rams and recorded 61 tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack, one interception, 10 pass defenses, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery.