Rams Sign Second-Round TE Terrance Ferguson

The Los Angeles Rams have signed second-round TE Terrance Ferguson to a rookie contract, per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

Fowler adds that the four-year, rookie deal is worth $9,713,466 with $8,046,753 guaranteed.

Ferguson, 22, was a four-star recruit and the ninth-ranked tight end in the 2021 recruiting class out of Littleton, Colorado. He committed to Oregon the summer before his senior year of high school, where he played four total seasons.

Dane Brugler had him as the No. 5 tight end and the No. 75 overall player with a second-to-third-round grade.

The Rams used the No. 46 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft on Ferguson. He was projected to sign a four-year, $9,703,998 contract with a $3,697,451 signing bonus.

In his collegiate career, Ferguson appeared in 53 games and made 37 starts. He recorded 134 receptions for 1,537 yards (11.5 YPC) and 16 touchdowns.