Rams Sign Three Players To Practice Squad

The Los Angeles Rams announced they signed DT Jack Heflin, DB Charles Woods, and DT Kevin Strong to their practice squad.

Los Angeles’ practice squad includes:

Heflin, 26, signed on with the Packers as an undrafted free agent out of Iowa back in 2021. He signed a three-year, $2.4 million deal and made the roster as a rookie, but was released in January.

Heflin returned on a futures deal for the 2022 season before being added to the practice squad coming out of the preseason. Green Bay opted to release him and he later caught on with the Giants.

Heflin joined the XFL’s Houston Roughnecks in 2023 and later signed on with the Saints.

For his career, Heflin has appeared in six games for the Packers, Giants and Saints, recording two tackles.