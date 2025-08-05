Rams Signing RB Kyren Williams To Three-Year, $33M Extension

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the Rams are signing RB Kyren Williams to a three-year, $30 million extension.

Schefter adds the deal has $23 million guaranteed. Williams is entering the final year of his rookie deal in 2025 and was set to make a base salary $5,346,000.

Williams, 24, was a fifth-round pick out of Notre Dame in the 2022 NFL Draft. He’s entering the final year of a four-year, $3,970,404 rookie deal and made a base salary of $985,000 in 2024.

In 2024, Williams appeared in 16 games for the Rams and rushed for 1,299 yards on 316 carries (4.1 YPC) to go along with 34 receptions for 182 yards receiving and two total touchdowns.