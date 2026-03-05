Rams Signing TE Tyler Higbee To Two-Year, $8 Million Extension

The Los Angeles Rams are signing TE Tyler Higbee to a two-year, $8 million extension to keep him out of free-agency, according to Jordan Schultz.

Higbee, 33, was drafted by the Rams in the fourth round out of Western Kentucky in 2016. He signed a four-year $2.92 million rookie contract, including a $580,860 signing bonus.

Higbee was entering the final year of his deal when he signed a four-year, $29 million extension with the Rams. He was slated to make a base salary of $6.25 million in 2023 when he signed another three-year, $27 million extension.

He was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2026.

In 2025, Higbee appeared in 10 games for the Rams and recorded 25 receptions on 36 targets for 281 yards (11.2 YPC) and three touchdowns.