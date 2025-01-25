Rams TE Coach Nick Caley Lead Candidate For Jets OC Job

According to Aaron Wilson, Rams TE coach Nick Caley is considered the lead candidate for the Jets offensive coordinator position.
Wilson adds that this is unlikely to change as the search process continues in New York.
The following is a list of candidates for the position at this time:
- Lions QBs coach Mark Brunell
- Former Bears interim HC Thomas Brown
- Former Chiefs HC Todd Haley
- Rams pass-game coordinator Nick Caley
- Texans QBs coach Jerrod Johnson
- Vikings QBs coach Josh McCown
Caley, 42, began his coaching career at John Carroll as a student assistant in 2005. He worked for several colleges before the Patriots hired him as an offensive assistant in 2015.
Caley was promoted to tight ends coach in 2017 and held the position until 2023 when he left for the same job with the Rams.
In 2024, the Rams promoted him to pass game coordinator as well. Caley has been a coach on two Super Bowl championship teams.
We will have more on Caley and the Jets’ offensive coordinator search as it becomes available.
