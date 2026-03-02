Rams Tendered Three Exclusive Rights Free Agents, Including K Harrison Mevis

The Los Angeles Rams announced they’ve signed K Harrison Mevis, OL Justin Dedich and WR Xavier Smith to exclusive rights free agent contracts on Monday.

Mevis, 23, is nicknamed “The Thiccer Kicker” due to his size of 5’11 243 pounds. He went undrafted out of Missouri in 2024 before catching on with Carolina.

After being released by the Panthers, he spent the 2025 spring season with the Birmingham Stallions of the UFL, then had a stint with the Jets during the offseason.

In 2025, Mevis appeared in nine games for the Rams and made 12 of 13 field goals and all 39 of his extra-point attempts.