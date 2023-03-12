Rams Trade CB Jalen Ramsey To Dolphins

Adam Schefter reports the Rams have agreed to trade CB Jalen Ramsey to the Dolphins in exchange for a 2023 third-round pick and TE Hunter Long.

Ian Rapoport mentions that as part of the deal, Ramsey’s contract will become fully guaranteed for the 2023 and 2024 seasons.

The trade also clears $5.6 million of cap room for the Rams while the Dolphins will take on around $17 million as part of this deal, per Jason Fitzgerald.

Reports had said that Ramsey was available for trade this offseason, as the Rams work to reshape their roster a bit.

The Dolphins released CB Byron Jones, so they had a need a corner opposite Xavien Howard and Ramsey now gives them, arguably, the best tandem in the NFL.

Ramsey, 28, is a former first-round pick of the Jaguars back in 2016. He signed a four-year, $23.35 million contract and is set to make a base salary of $3.63 million in 2019.

The Jaguars picked up Ramsey’s fifth-year option that will cost them around $13 million for the 2020 season before trading him to the Rams for two first-round picks and a fourth-round selection.

He signed a five-year, $105 million extension before the start of the 2020 season. Ramsey is due base salaries of $17 million and $14.5 million over the next two years.

In 2022, Ramsey appeared in all 17 games for the Rams and recorded 88 tackles, two sacks, four interceptions, three forced fumbles, a recovery, and 18 pass defenses.