Rams Waive K Tanner Brown

The Los Angeles Rams announced they waived K Tanner Brown on Tuesday.

LA Rams Roster Moves:

• Waived, No Recall K Tanner Brown pic.twitter.com/1TYZBgPD6H — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) August 14, 2024

Brown, 24, originally signed on with the Rams as an undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma State in May of last year. He was among Los Angeles’ final roster cuts as a rookie and signed a futures deal back in January.

During his college career, Brown converted all 78 extra point attempts and 39/44 (88.6 percent) field goal attempts.