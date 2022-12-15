Rams Waiving OLB Terrell Lewis

The Los Angeles Rams have announced they’re waiving OLB Terrell Lewis.

LA Rams Transactions:

• Waived, No Recall LB Terrell Lewis — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) December 15, 2022

Lewis, 24, was a third-round pick for the Rams in the 2020 draft. He signed a four-year, $4,638,592 rookie contract that includes a $933,523 signing bonus.

In 2022, Lewis appeared in 11 games for the Rams. He picked up 13 total tackles, including two tackles for loss. He has one sack on the year, one interception and two passes defended.