Rams Waiving RB Xavier Jones & DB Tyler Hall

The LA Rams announced Tuesday that they are waiving RB Xavier Jones and DB Tyler Hall with an injury settlement.
Jones, 24, wound up going undrafted out of SMU back in 2020. He later signed a rookie contract with the Rams.
Los Angeles opted to waive Jones with an injury designation on Friday.
In 2020, Jones appeared in 13 games for the Rams on special teams.
