Per Gary Klein, the Rams will start QB Jimmy Garoppolo in Week 18 while QB Matthew Stafford rests.

Garoppolo, 33, is a former second-round pick of the Patriots back in 2014. The Patriots traded him to the 49ers in 2017 at the trade deadline in return for a 2018 second-round pick.

Garoppolo was in line to be an unrestricted free agent when the 49ers signed him to a five-year, $137.5 million contract during the 2018 offseason.

He was set to make a base salary of $24.2 million in 2022 when he agreed to a pay cut in exchange for a no-tag clause. Garoppolo signed a three-year, $72.8 million deal with the Raiders but wound up being cut by the team.

Garoppolo joined the Rams this past offseason and was suspended for violating the performance-enhancing substance policy, serving a two-game suspension.

In 2023, Garoppolo appeared in seven games for the Raiders and completed 65.5 percent of his pass attempts for 1,205 yards, seven touchdowns, and nine interceptions.