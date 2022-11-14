Rams WR Cooper Kupp Likely To Miss Time With Ankle Injury

According to the Athletic’s Jourdan Rodrigue, multiple sources said Rams WR Cooper Kupp appeared to avoid a worst-case scenario injury to his ankle.
However, Kupp is still a candidate to go on injured reserve, and Rodrigue says the veteran will be out for some time even in a best-case scenario.
She adds that given the way the Rams’ season is going, there’s a fair chance that once if Kupp goes on IR won’t be worth it to bring him off.
Kupp, 29, is a former third-round pick of the Rams back in 2017. He signed a three-year, $47.25 million extension with the Rams and was set to make a base salary of $14.875 million for the 2022 season.
The Rams signed Kupp to a new three-year, $80 million extension this summer.
In 2022, Kupp has appeared in nine games for the Rams and caught 75 passes on 98 targets for 812 yards receiving and six touchdowns.
