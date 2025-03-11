Rams WR Drake Stoops Suspended Two Games For Violating NFL’s PED Policy

Sarah Barshop of The Athletic reports Rams WR Drake Stoops has been suspended for the first two games of the 2025 season for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing substances.

Barshop adds Stoops will be able to participate in training camp and preseason games prior to the suspension.

Stoops, 25, signed with the Rams as an undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma in 2024. He was let go at the end of training camp and spent the season on the practice squad.

Stoops has yet to appear in an NFL game.