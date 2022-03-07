Rams WR Odell Beckham Expected To Return In 2022

Tony Pauline of Pro Football Network reports that the Rams are expected to bring back WR Odell Beckham in 2022.

“Look for OBJ to be back with the Rams at some point,” an anonymous source told Pauline. “It’s a strong fit, and they know what he can do, and he loves it there. He’s not leaving.”

If the Rams end up not bringing him back, Pauline expects the Patriots and Packers to have interest in Beckham should he hit the open market.

Beckham is currently recovering from surgery following a torn ACL in the Super Bowl and should be ready to return in early November, which means he’s likely to open the regular season on the PUP list.

Rams GM Les Snead said at the Combine that they “would definitely like” to re-sign Beckham but that his recovery from a knee injury plays a factor in their decision.

Beckham, 29, was taken with the No. 12 overall pick by the Giants back in 2014. He was set to make a base salary of $8,459,000 for the 2018 season when he agreed to a new five-year extension worth up to $95 million that includes $65 million in total guarantees.

The Giants traded Beckham to the Browns in 2019 for the No. 17 overall pick, their second third-round pick, and S Jabrill Peppers. The Browns reworked his contract before waiving him after the trade deadline. He signed a one-year deal with the Rams.

Beckham will be an unrestricted free agent in 2022.

In 2021, Beckham appeared in 14 games for the Browns and Rams and caught 44 receptions for 537 yards receiving and five touchdowns.

