Rams WR Puka Nacua’s Injury Not Considered Serious

Rams WR Puka Nacua avoided a serious knee injury after sustaining the injury in practice on Thursday, according to Ian Rapoport.

Nacua injured the same knee that held him out for the start of the season.

Nacua, 23, was a fifth-round pick of the Rams in the 2023 NFL Draft out of BYU. He is in the second year of a four-year, $4.1 million contract through 2026.

In 2023, Nacua started all 17 games and caught 105 passes for 1,486 yards (14.2 YPC) and six touchdowns. He also added 12 rushes for 89 yards (7.4 YPC).

In 2024, Nacua has appeared in two games for the Rams and caught 11 passes on 13 targets for 141 yards to go along with three carries for 12 yards.