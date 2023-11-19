Rapoport: Bears Need To Be ‘Blown Away’ By Rookie To Move On From Justin Fields

According to Ian Rapoport, the Bears would need to be “blown away” by a rookie quarterback prospect in this upcoming 2024 draft class to move on from current starting QB Justin Fields.

Rapoport says Chicago will evaluate Fields over the final seven games of the season in anticipation of needing to make a decision again this offseason on whether to stick with him or draft a rookie.

The Bears traded down from No. 1 overall this past offseason for a haul of picks and WR D.J. Moore. If they’re confident in Fields, they could do so again this offseason, as they’re currently slated to receive the No. 1 overall pick from the Panthers as a result of that trade.

Rapoport says the Bears want to see Fields play with more consistency, particularly in situational football areas like the red zone. He notes the team thinks Fields has a much better roster around him this year and an evaluation can be fairer.

It’s worth noting the Bears will need to make a decision on Fields’ fifth-year option by this coming May, which will guarantee him a significant chunk of money in 2025. Fields, 24, was selected in the first round of the 2021 draft by the Bears. Chicago traded up with the Giants to get Fields and parted with their 2022 first-round pick in the process.

He signed a four-year rookie deal worth $18,871,956 with a signing bonus of $11,085,059. The Bears will have a fifth-year option to pick up on him in 2024.

In 2023, Fields has appeared in six games for the Bears, throwing for 11 touchdowns and five interceptions to go along with 1,143 yards. He has also rushed 39 times for 191 yards and one touchdown.

