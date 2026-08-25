Rapoport: ‘It’s Pretty Clear’ Joey Porter Jr. Will Be Highest-Paid CB

Earlier this week, Steelers HC Mike McCarthy said the team is at an impasse with CB Joey Porter Jr., who has been on the PUP list since the first day of camp and is seeking a new contract heading into the final year of his rookie deal.

Appearing on an episode of The Insiders, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport expects the Steelers to continue their tradition of not dealing with extensions once the season starts. He says their impasse with Porter is because “it’s pretty clear” he will be the highest-paid corner in football.

Rapoport thinks if the Steelers aren’t willing to make Porter the highest-paid at his position, that would be why they are yet to make an offer. Should the Steelers entertain trading Porter, Rapoport would expect they would get premium draft capital in return.

Ultimately, Rapoport believes all options remain on the table, though the Steelers could end it with an extension they don’t seem willing to offer yet.

ESPN’s Brooke Pryor mentioned the team has not made or received calls with Porter despite recent speculation. She said the team made the season opener a self-imposed deadline to get a deal done with Porter.

Porter, 26, is the son of longtime NFL OLB Joey Porter and was a three-year starter at Penn State, earning third-team All-Big 10 honors for two years and first-team honors his final season.

The Steelers selected Porter with the first pick of the second round in the 2023 NFL Draft. He’s entering the final year of a four-year, $9,618,343 rookie contract that included a $3,995,158 signing bonus and will be an unrestricted free agent in 2027.

In 2025, Porter appeared in 14 games for the Steelers and recorded 52 total tackles, one sack, one interception and 14 pass deflections.

We’ll have more on Porter and the Steelers as the news is available.